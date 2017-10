(Corrects typo in headline) TORONTO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index marked its lowest close in almost two weeks on Tuesday, tracking a sell-off in world equity markets after the IMF said the global economic slowdown is worsening. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended down 145.42 points, or 1.17 percent, at 12,273.57. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney)