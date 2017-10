TORONTO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened slightly lower on Wednesday as persisting troubles in the euro zone and a weak outlook on U.S. company earnings fueled worries about stalling global growth. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index opened down 8.03 points, or 0.07 percent, to 12,265.54, before modestly extending losses to 12,256.99.