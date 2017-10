TORONTO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday on expectations that Spain would be pressured to seek a sovereign bailout after S&P downgraded it to just one notch above junk, and after encouraging U.S. employment data. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index opened up 2.59 points to 12,215.01, before extending gains to 12,271.12.