TORONTO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday, as BCE Inc and Astral Media shares led the index lower after the country's broadcast regulator blocked BCE's bid for its rival. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 22.61 points, or 0.18 percent, at 12,443.51. Nine out of the index's 10 main groups were in negative territory.