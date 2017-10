TORONTO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Monday as energy stocks led the market lower following Canada's rejection of a foreign bid for Progress Energy Resources Corp. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 36.23 points, or 0.29 percent at 12,379.75. Energy stocks were off 1.43 percent and was one of four main groups in the index that was lower.