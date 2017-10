TORONTO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index finished the session on Tuesday more than 1 percent lower as a credit downgrade of five Spanish regions and bearish U.S. corporate forecasts sent energy and mining stocks sharply lower and revived worries over the global economic outlook. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed down 177.70 points, or 1.43 percent at 12,225.84. All 10 of the index's main groups were lower.