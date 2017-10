TORONTO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Canada's benchmark stock index finished higher on Thursday, driven by economic data from the United States and China, which more than offset disappointing results from mining giants Barrick Gold Corp and Cameco Corp. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed up 76.85 points, or 0.62 percent, at 12,499.76. All but two of the index's 10 main groups were higher.