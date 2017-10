TORONTO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell to a two-month low on Tuesday, led lower by mining and other materials stocks, which were hurt by renewed concerns about a potential fiscal crisis in the United States and economic turmoil in Europe. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 50.36 points, or 0.41 percent, at 12,141.10 shortly after the open. Earlier in the session the index hit its lowest point since Sept. 6, touching 12,124.35.