FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA STOCKS-TSX steady as Spain bailout talk lifts oils, banks
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 13, 2012 / 5:35 PM / 5 years ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX steady as Spain bailout talk lifts oils, banks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* TSX rises 6.52 points, or 0.05 percent, to 12,197.98
    * Energy, bank shares rise on Spain bailout speculation
    * Shoppers Drug Mart up 3 percent on results
    * Index hit two-month low earlier in the day

    By John Tilak
    TORONTO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was
trading steady at midday on Tuesday, snapping back from early
losses, as energy and some financial stocks rose on speculation
that Spain may be close to asking for a sovereign bailout,
offsetting continuing U.S. fiscal concerns.
    The energy sector was up 0.11 percent, and financials were
up 0.04 percent. Stocks that helped lead the market higher
included Royal Bank of Canada, up 0.72 percent at
C$56.31, and Talisman Energy Inc, which rose 3.14
percent to C$11.51.
    The Canadian market was influenced by stock market rises in
Europe and the United States. European shares erased losses on a
fresh round of trader speculation that Spain may be close to
asking for a sovereign bailout, and U.S. stocks turned higher on
strong results from home improvement retailer Home Depot. 
    Concern over whether U.S. politicians would be able to reach
a deal to tackle the "fiscal cliff", which threatens to push the
economy into recession, continued to dampen sentiment, however,
as did a new controversy over Greece's debt crisis. 
    "These are going to be the prevalent risks hanging over the
market, not just today, or this week, but the balance of the
year, if not longer," said Craig Fehr, Canadian market
strategist at Edward Jones in St. Louis, Missouri.
    "And by and large, the markets are going to be in a
wait-and-see mode is as we progress towards the end of the
year."
    At midday, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite
index was up 6.52 points, or 0.05 percent, at
12,197.98. Earlier in the session, the index hit 12,124.35, its
lowest point since Sept. 6.
     Shares of Shoppers Drug Mart Corp rose 2.87 percent
to C$42.34 after the pharmacy chain reported higher quarterly
sales.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.