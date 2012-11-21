CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by gold miners, banks

* TSX rises 7.60 points, or 0.06 percent, to 12,053.88 * Financials, materials, energy rise * Seven of 10 main sectors make gains By John Tilak TORONTO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, led by gold miners and other companies in the materials sector, even as investors pulled back on their trading ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday. The materials sector, which includes mining stocks, rose 0.4 percent, tracking a rise in U.S. gold futures. Barrick Gold Corp, up 0.73 percent at C$34.50, and Eldorado Gold Corp, which gained 2.24 percent to C$15.05, were among the most influential advancers. Volume was light with just 49 million shares traded in Toronto, compared with the daily average of 281.9 million traded in October. "It's going to be a quiet day. The trading week is basically over. You won't see a whole lot of movement here for the rest of the week," said Levente Mady, senior portfolio manager at PI Financial Corp. At midmorning, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 7.60 points, or 0.06 percent, at 12,053.88. Seven of the 10 main sectors were positive. The index had opened lower after news that Greece's international lenders failed to strike a deal to release emergency aid, but politicians tried to give reassurance that a deal was close. Toronto Dominion Bank was up 0.44 percent at C$80.51, and Bank of Montreal gained 0.56 percent to C$58.83, helping financial sector gain 0.3 percent. Energy shares were up 0.16 percent, with oil prices edging higher. Suncor Energy rose 0.79 percent to C$33.18. Brent crude oil rose $1 per barrel after an explosion in Tel Aviv revived concerns that any broader regional conflict could disrupt oil flows.