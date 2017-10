TORONTO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose in early trading on Wednesday as resource stocks led the market higher on U.S. budget hopes and improving sentiment over global economic growth. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 28.83, or 0.23 percent, at 12,363.17 shortly after the open. Six of the index's main groups were positive.