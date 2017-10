TORONTO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index closed little changed on Thursday, with a gain in the materials sector offsetting a decline in financial stocks, as markets focused on whether the U.S. budget crisis will be resolved by a Dec. 31 deadline. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 2.97 points, or 0.02 percent, at 12,373.77.