TORONTO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock market was lower shortly after the open on Friday as gold prices, hit by concerns over the U.S.'s stimulative monetary policy, continued to drag on mining stocks. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 14.34 points, or 0.11 percent, at 12,456.10. Six of the index's 10 main groups were lower.