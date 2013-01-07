FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA STOCKS-TSX drops as miners weaken, focus on US earnings
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 7, 2013 / 10:26 PM / in 5 years

CANADA STOCKS-TSX drops as miners weaken, focus on US earnings

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* TSX falls 41.26 points, or 0.33 percent, at 12,499.55
    * Eight of 10 main index sectors decline
    * Materials down 0.97 pct, energy off 0.65 pct

    By Solarina Ho
    TORONTO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index
retreated on Monday as mining stocks were pressured by softer
gold prices and investors braced for the upcoming U.S.
fourth-quarter earnings season.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index's
 fall tracked declines on U.S. stock markets as
cautious investors cashed in recent gains ahead of the earnings
season. The U.S results are expected to be only marginally
stronger than the previous quarter's lackluster performance.
  
    "We're in earnings season in the U.S. That might cause some
kind of hesitation," said Michael Gayed, chief investment
strategist at Pension Partners.
    Gold prices slipped as investors eyed the outlook for U.S.
budget talks and the U.S. Federal Reserve's quantitative easing
program. Two top Fed officials suggested on Friday the central
bank may halt its bullion-friendly asset purchases by the end of
the year due to an improving economy. 
    The Toronto index's materials group, where miners reside,
finished 0.97 percent lower. 
    "There's going to be some kind of noise near term, most of
it due to the concern about the (U.S. budget) debt ceiling
coming up. That's going to cause some near-term back and forth
movement," Gayed said.
    The index's energy group gave back 0.65 percent as oil
prices steadied after retreating earlier in the session. TD
Securities downgraded several Canadian oil and gas companies. 
    The S&P/TSX composite index finished down 41.26 points, or
0.33 percent, at 12,499.55. Eight of its 10 main sectors fell.
    Barrick Gold Corp was the biggest drag, falling
1.67 percent to close at C$33.57, while Suncor Energy Inc
 slipped 1.04 percent to C$33.23. Goldcorp Inc 
rounded off the top three negative weights on the index, giving
back 1.76 percent to C$34.69.
    Canadian Natural Resources was down 1.23 percent at
C$29.78, while fellow oil producer Talisman Energy Inc 
was off 2.27 percent at C$11.62. TD Securities cut its rating on
both companies.
    Toronto's resource-heavy market pared some of the robust
gains it made made the previous week, when the index hit a
nine-month high after the landmark U.S. budget deal. 
    "The markets are coming off a hangover of feeling good from
last week," said Barry Schwartz, vice president and portfolio
manager at Baskin Financial Services.
    "Until we get a good feel on the fourth-quarter earnings and
the guidance for first-quarter earnings, the market will
probably trade sideways," he added.
    Investors were also taking in news that global regulators
gave banks four more years and greater flexibility to build up
cash buffers. 
    The financial sector, the index's biggest, slid 0.04
percent. Royal Bank of Canada was down 0.43 percent at
C$60.81. The Bank of Nova Scotia was up 0.1 percent at
C$57.65.
    In company news, Canada's airlines flew fuller planes in
December, with dominant carrier Air Canada and No. 2 
WestJet Airlines reporting record monthly passenger
levels. Air Canada shares were up 5.08 percent at C$1.86.
WestJet shares inched up 0.10 percent to C$20.23.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.