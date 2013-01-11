CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower, markets pause after 10-month high

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index looked set to open lower on Friday, mirroring Wall Street losses, as investors book profits after the index hit a 10-month high in the previous session.

TOP STORIES

* Germany’s economic performance declined in the fourth quarter as industry reduced its production in line with weak European demand, the country’s Economy Ministry said.

* Mobile operator Vodafone said some customers were not receiving emails via their Blackberry phones, and it was working with handset maker Research in Motion to rectify the problem.

* Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe made his biggest push yet to make jobs growth part of the Bank of Japan’s mandate as his government approved $117 billion of spending to revive the economy in the biggest stimulus since the financial crisis.

* Credit card company American Express Co said it would cut about 5,400 jobs, or 8.5 percent of its workforce, as it restructures its business and pays legal bills.

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Canada stock futures traded down 0.8 percent

* U.S. stock futures , , were mixed in the range of 0.01 percent and -0.05 percent

* European shares, were mixed

COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 296.142; fell 0.29 percent

* Gold futures : $1,677.3; was unchanged 0 percent

* US crude : $93.09; fell 0.78 percent

* Brent crude : $110.4; fell 1.33 percent

* LME 3-month copper : $8,099.75; fell 0.19 percent

CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

* Inmet Mining : Leucadia National Corporation, the largest shareholder in takeover target of the company , said late on Thursday it planned to tender its shares to bidder First Quantum, in a boost for the Canadian-listed group. The First Quantum offer will be open until Feb. 14, 2013, unless extended or withdrawn.

ANALYSTS’ RECOMMENDATIONS

Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.

* Bonavista Energy Corp. : Barclays cuts target to C$16 from C$19 after the company announced a 42 percent reduction in monthly dividend, cites company’s lower growth prospects

* Sprott Inc. : Canaccord Genuity cuts price target to C$4 from C$4.25 based on a lower performance fee outlook and market depreciation

* Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. : BMO raises target to C$102 from C$97 to reflect the company’s lower equipment rent and pension costs and its recent favourable labour arbitration ruling

* Penn West Petroleum Ltd. : Barclays cuts price target to C$12 from C$13 after the company announced a lower-than-expected capital budget and production outlook

* Postmedia Network Canada Corp. : Canaccord Genuity raises target to C$1.25 from C$0.65 citing the company’s cost reductions from its transformation plan

ON THE CALENDAR

* Major Canadian economic data includes international trade

* Major U.S. events and data includes international trade, import and export prices and federal budget