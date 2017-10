TORONTO, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The main Canadian stock index dipped at the open on Tuesday after hitting an 18-month high a day earlier, weighed down by declines in heavyweight mining and energy stocks as investors approached the corporate earnings season with trepidation. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 21.13 points, or 0.17 percent, at 12,773.12 shortly after the open.