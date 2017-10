TORONTO, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index finished little changed on Monday, as gains in the financial group were partially offset by Research In Motion Ltd shares, which sagged ahead of its critical BlackBerry 10 launch this week. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 0.72 of a point at 12,815.91. Half of the index's 10 key sectors climbed higher.