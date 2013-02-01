CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as U.S jobs data lifts resources

* TSX rises 68.29 points, or 0.54 percent, to 12,753.53 * Eight of 10 main sectors advance * Imperial Oil shares rise after earnings report By John Tilak TORONTO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index climbed on Friday, led by energy and materials stocks, which benefited from rising commodity prices after U.S. jobs data pointed to modest economic growth. U.S. employment grew in January and gains in the prior two months were bigger than initially reported, supporting views the economy's sluggish recovery was on track despite a surprise contraction in output in the final three months of 2012. "There is some vitality to underlying economic trends. We seem to be getting back on track," said Fred Ketchen, director of equity trading at ScotiaMcLeod. "The employment reports have not been blockbusters, but they are better than some estimates." The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 68.29 points, or 0.54 percent, at 12,753.53. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were trading higher. Energy shares rose 0.6 percent and played the biggest role of any single sector leading the market up, tracking higher oil prices. Brent crude oil climbed above $116 to hit a four-month high after a suicide bombing attack on the U.S. embassy in Ankara increased the focus on tension across the region. Imperial Oil Ltd reported a 7 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit and said its final cost of initial development of the Kearl oilsands project in Alberta is expected to be C$2 billion ($2.00 billion) more than earlier projections, due to transportation delays and harsh weather. Shares of the oil company gained 0.9 percent to C$44.18. The materials sector, which includes mining stocks, added 0.9 percent. Gold prices were up 0.3 percent, and silver prices gained 1.7 percent. Miner Silver Wheaton Corp rose 2.5 percent to C$35.59. Financials, the index's weightiest sector, were up 0.5 percent.