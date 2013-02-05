CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on RIM gain, European data

TORONTO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, led by resource stocks, which climbed with commodity prices as data showed signs of a recovery in the European economy. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 47.85 points, or 0.38 percent, at 12,765.47 shortly after the open. A five percent gain in shares of BlackBerry also boosted the index. The stock had rallied on Monday after an upgrade by Bernstein Research. BlackBerry last week launched its new line of smartphones.