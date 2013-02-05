FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on RIM gain, European data
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 5, 2013 / 2:50 PM / 5 years ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on RIM gain, European data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened
higher on Tuesday, led by resource stocks, which climbed with
commodity prices as data showed signs of a recovery in the
European economy. 
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 47.85 points, or 0.38 percent, at 12,765.47
shortly after the open.
    A five percent gain in shares of BlackBerry also
boosted the index. The stock had rallied on Monday after an
upgrade by Bernstein Research. BlackBerry last week launched its
new line of smartphones.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.