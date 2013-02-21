FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA STOCKS-Energy stocks, Bombardier drag TSX to 5-week low
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 21, 2013 / 3:50 PM / 5 years ago

CANADA STOCKS-Energy stocks, Bombardier drag TSX to 5-week low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* TSX down 97.52 points, or 0.77 percent, at 12,616.53
    * Nine of 10 main sectors decline
    * Bombardier shares lose 6 percent after results

    By John Tilak
    TORONTO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index
stumbled to a five-week low on Thursday, led by energy and
financial stocks, as a bigger-than-expected rise in U.S. weekly
jobless claims and surprisingly weak euro zone economic data
weighed on the market.
    Bombardier Inc was also a major drag on the
market. Its shares fell about 6 percent after the plane maker
reported a sharp drop in quarterly profit. 
    Concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve might end its
stimulus program sooner than expected further added to the
gloom. 
    "People are a little nervous. There is a bit of pessimism,"
said Irwin Michael, portfolio manager at ABC Funds. "The market
has had a nice run. We think it's maybe a correction," he added.
    Strategists have said the Canadian stock market could be set
for a near-term pullback after a rally that took it to 18-month
highs, with resource shares especially vulnerable. 
 
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 97.52 points, or 0.77 percent, at 12,616.53,
after reaching 12,602.54, its lowest point since Jan. 16.
    Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.
    Energy shares slipped 1.8 percent, with oil prices falling
to a three-week low on the macroeconomic concerns. 
    Suncor Energy Inc, Canada's largest energy company,
fell 2.1 percent to C$31.34, and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd
 lost 2.1 percent to C$29.93.
    Financials, the index's weightiest sector, were down 0.9
percent.
    Royal Bank of Canada gave back 1 percent to C$63.82
and played a major role in pulling the market lower.
    Bombardier shares slumped to C$4.02 and were a drag on the
industrials group, which slipped 1.4 percent.
    The materials sector, which includes mining stocks, gained
0.4 percent after gold and silver prices rebounded slightly
after being hammered on Wednesday because of the Fed stimulus
comments.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.