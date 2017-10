TORONTO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index closed lower on Thursday after touching a five-week low, as a bigger-than-expected rise in U.S. weekly jobless claims and surprisingly weak euro zone economic data weighed on energy stocks. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed down 74.08 points, or 0.58 percent, at 12,639.97. It earlier touched 12,602.54, its lowest point since Jan. 16.