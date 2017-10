TORONTO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Strong earnings from a trio of Canada's top banks pushed the country's main stock index to a higher close on Thursday, while gold miners again weighed as the price of bullion fell. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 88.51 points, or 0.70 percent, at 12,820.90 points. It gained 1 percent in February.