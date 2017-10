TORONTO, March 4 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Monday, hurt by slips in heavyweight banking and mining stocks, while TransCanada Corp offset the broad losses after a positive environmental report about its contentious Keystone XL pipeline project. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 51.90 points, or 0.41 percent, at 12,721.22 shortly after the open.