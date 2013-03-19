CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open little changed ahead of Cyprus vote

March 19 (Reuters) - Canadian stock index futures were little changed with investors limiting their positions ahead of a crucial vote in Cyprus aimed at saving the country from a debt default and banking collapse.
* Cyprus’s parliament was set to reject a divisive tax on bank deposits in a vote scheduled for Tuesday, a government spokesman said, a move that would push the island closer to a default and banking collapse.
* Ryanair announced a $15.6 billion order for 175 passenger jets from Boeing, in a deal that will allow the Irish airline to consolidate its position as Europe’s dominant low-cost carrier.
* Lululemon Athletica Inc is pulling shipments of unexpectedly sheer women’s yoga pants from its stores, in a move the athletic clothing maker said would hurt its bottom line.
* Pharmaceuticals distributor AmerisourceBergen signed a 10-year distribution contract with Walgreen Co and associate Alliance Boots GmbH that will also allow them to acquire up to 23 percent of AmerisourceBergen.
* Electronic Arts’ Chief Executive Officer John Riccitiello has resigned after six years at the helm of the video games publisher, saying he held himself accountable for missed operational targets.
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.07 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up around 0.2 percent
* European shares, were down
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 295.3021; rose 0.12 percent
* Gold futures : $1,604.6; were unchanged
* US crude : $93.98; rose 0.26 percent
* Brent crude : $109.14; fell 0.34 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,567; fell 0.11 percent
* Barrick Gold Corp : The gold miner said a shipment of gold which had been detained for four days by customs authorities in the Dominican Republic has been released and shipped.
* Agrium Inc : The agricultural company received a boost Monday in its proxy fight against hedge fund Jana Partners, as another shareholder sided with the board’s candidates.
ANALYSTS’ RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.
* Air Canada : BMO raises target to C$3.50 from C$3, saying the company demonstrates strong execution and delivers lower costs going forward.
* Enbridge Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts to hold from buy on the company’s recent share price appreciation.
* Genivar Inc : National Bank Financial raises target to C$26 from C$25 after the company’s strong results and in-line outlook for the year.
* Sterling Resources Ltd : CIBC raises target price to C$1.25 from C$0.85 on potential for an increased buyout offer from Vitol and first gas from its Breagh project in June 2013.
* Vista Gold Corp : National Bank Financial cuts target to C$4 from C$4.5 after the company’s recent project updates.
* Major Canadian economic data includes wholesale trade and manufacturing sales.
* Major U.S. events and data includes housing starts, building permits and Redbook data.