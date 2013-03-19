CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open little changed ahead of Cyprus vote

March 19 (Reuters) - Canadian stock index futures were little changed with investors limiting their positions ahead of a crucial vote in Cyprus aimed at saving the country from a debt default and banking collapse.

TOP STORIES

* Cyprus’s parliament was set to reject a divisive tax on bank deposits in a vote scheduled for Tuesday, a government spokesman said, a move that would push the island closer to a default and banking collapse.

* Ryanair announced a $15.6 billion order for 175 passenger jets from Boeing, in a deal that will allow the Irish airline to consolidate its position as Europe’s dominant low-cost carrier.

* Lululemon Athletica Inc is pulling shipments of unexpectedly sheer women’s yoga pants from its stores, in a move the athletic clothing maker said would hurt its bottom line.

* Pharmaceuticals distributor AmerisourceBergen signed a 10-year distribution contract with Walgreen Co and associate Alliance Boots GmbH that will also allow them to acquire up to 23 percent of AmerisourceBergen.

* Electronic Arts’ Chief Executive Officer John Riccitiello has resigned after six years at the helm of the video games publisher, saying he held himself accountable for missed operational targets.

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Canada stock futures traded up 0.07 percent

* U.S. stock futures , , were up around 0.2 percent

* European shares, were down

COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 295.3021; rose 0.12 percent

* Gold futures : $1,604.6; were unchanged

* US crude : $93.98; rose 0.26 percent

* Brent crude : $109.14; fell 0.34 percent

* LME 3-month copper : $7,567; fell 0.11 percent

CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

* Barrick Gold Corp : The gold miner said a shipment of gold which had been detained for four days by customs authorities in the Dominican Republic has been released and shipped.

* Agrium Inc : The agricultural company received a boost Monday in its proxy fight against hedge fund Jana Partners, as another shareholder sided with the board’s candidates.

ANALYSTS’ RECOMMENDATIONS

Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.

* Air Canada : BMO raises target to C$3.50 from C$3, saying the company demonstrates strong execution and delivers lower costs going forward.

* Enbridge Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts to hold from buy on the company’s recent share price appreciation.

* Genivar Inc : National Bank Financial raises target to C$26 from C$25 after the company’s strong results and in-line outlook for the year.

* Sterling Resources Ltd : CIBC raises target price to C$1.25 from C$0.85 on potential for an increased buyout offer from Vitol and first gas from its Breagh project in June 2013.

* Vista Gold Corp : National Bank Financial cuts target to C$4 from C$4.5 after the company’s recent project updates.

ON THE CALENDAR

* Major Canadian economic data includes wholesale trade and manufacturing sales.

* Major U.S. events and data includes housing starts, building permits and Redbook data.