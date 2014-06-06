CANADA STOCKS-TSX steady after U.S., Canadian jobs data

* TSX up 4.83 points, or 0.03 percent, at 14,805.01 * Six of 10 main index sectors advance * Mining shares slip with bullion, copper prices By John Tilak TORONTO, June 6 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was little changed on Friday as investors digested a bullish U.S. jobs report and disappointing Canadian labor data, with gains in energy and bank shares offset by weakness in the materials sector. The Toronto market, which hit a near six-year high earlier this week, is up about 8.7 percent this year. Downbeat Canadian jobs and productivity data indicated that the economy was still struggling to recover fully. Figures showed that U.S. employers kept up a solid pace of hiring in May, returning employment to pre-recession levels and confirming the economy's rebound from a winter slump. The latest wave of economic data comes on the heels of the European Central Bank's move to cut rates to record lows, and investors were looking to process what that might mean for the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary stimulus program. "The takeaway from this data is that they are not going to change the Fed's policy task," said Stephen Wood, chief market strategist, North America, at Russell Investments. "We can expect the extraordinary quantitative easing will be tapered on schedule." "With the European Central Bank's announcement yesterday, we're officially in a global monetary easing environment," he added. "The top story of 2014" will be about the prospect of higher interest rates and "the interest rate environment as a function of not only Fed policy, but a function of an improving economy, a glacially improving labor market and stabilization in wages," Wood said. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 4.83 points, or 0.03 percent, at 14,805.01. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. Shares of energy producers added 0.2 percent. Suncor Energy Inc climbed 0.9 percent to C$42.80, and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd rose 0.7 percent to C$45.80. Financials, the index's most heavily weighted sector, were up slightly, with Toronto Dominion Bank gaining 0.4 percent to C$54.77. The materials sector, which includes mining stocks, slipped 1 percent, reflecting weakness in the prices of gold and copper. Goldcorp Inc lost 1.9 percent to C$24.98, and Teck Resources Ltd declined 2.2 percent to C$23.55. (Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)