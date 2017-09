TORONTO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index ended lower on Monday in a broad-based decline that hit every major sector, hurt by weaker commodity prices and concern about the pace of growth in China's economy. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 49.02 points, or 0.32 percent, at 15,482.56. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)