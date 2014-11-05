CANADA STOCKS-TSX jumps as energy shares, Magna gain

* TSX up 182.90 points, or 1.27 percent, at 14,573.33 * Nine of 10 main index sectors advance * Magna, Tim Hortons gain after results By John Tilak TORONTO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index climbed on Wednesday as gains in the energy sector helped overcome a selloff in gold-mining shares, which were hurt by a tumbling bullion price. Investors cheered news of Republicans winning control of the U.S. Senate and processed data showing U.S. private jobs growth topped market expectations. But the bullion price plunged to a four-year low after the U.S. election results. The benchmark TSX, which has been under pressure in recent weeks due to choppy commodity prices, is up nearly 7 percent since hitting an eight-month low last month. "The TSX was hit hard in the last couple of days because of the energy weakness, and it's benefiting from a rebound rally," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at CMC Markets, who said that sentiment appeared to be picking up. "The Street seems to be pretty happy with the U.S. election results," he added. "Investors overall are optimistic about the potential for growth in the U.S. economy." The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 182.90 points, or 1.27 percent, at 14,573.33. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. Financials, the index's most heavily weighted sector, added 1 percent. Royal Bank of Canada advanced 1.3 percent to C$81.37, and Toronto Dominion Bank rose 1 percent to C$56.12. Shares of energy producers jumped 3 percent. Suncor Energy Inc gained 3.5 percent to C$38.54, and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd was up 3.2 percent at C$37.96. TransCanada Corp advanced 2.8 percent on hopes that a Republican-controlled Senate will lead to the approval of the Keystone pipeline. The gold-mining sector slipped, reflecting weakness in the price of the commodity. Barrick Gold Corp shed 0.8 percent to C$12.95. Magna International Inc reported a 47 percent jump in third-quarter earnings. Shares of the auto parts maker shot up 6.1 percent to C$117.29. Tim Hortons Inc rose 0.8 percent, to C$92.61, after the coffee chain's third-quarter profit beat market estimates. (Editing by James Dalgleish)