CANADA STOCKS-TSX steady after ECB comments, SNC decline

* TSX up 15.12 points, or 0.1 percent, at 14,563.38 * Seven of 10 main index sectors advance * SNC tumbles 8.1 percent on outlook, job cuts * Canadian Natural jumps nearly 4 percent By John Tilak TORONTO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was little changed on Thursday as comments from the European Central Bank helped offset weakness in shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc after the engineering and construction company cut its profit outlook. SNC trimmed its full-year earnings forecast and said it was cutting its workforce by 9 percent. Its shares dropped 8.1 percent. Investors were encouraged as the European Central Bank indicated a willingness to unveil more stimulus measures if needed. The benchmark TSX, which has swung both ways in the past few weeks, is down about 7 percent since hitting a record high in September. Energy shares have tumbled with commodity prices in recent months, but they managed to shrug off a lower oil price on Thursday. "We're seeing a lot more dispersion in the marketplace," said Ben Jang, a portfolio manager who helps oversee about C$2.5 billion in assets at Nicola Wealth Management. "The supply-demand imbalance will continue to place pressure on oil prices," he added. "There's going to be a lot more volatility in oil prices. There's low visibility overall." The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed up 15.12 points, or 0.1 percent, at 14,563.38. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. The energy sector climbed nearly 1 percent. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd rose 3.9 percent to C$39.74 after the oil producer said it plans to boost capital spending 11 percent next year. The gold-mining sector rebounded, rising 4.5 percent after a decline in the previous session. Barrick Gold Corp advanced 3.8 percent to C$12.97, and Goldcorp Inc jumped 4.4 percent to C$21.21. (Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Lisa Shumaker)