TORONTO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened higher on Monday as shares of Talisman Energy Inc rose 19 percent on news that the board of Spain’s Repsol would meet to discuss a potential bid for the Canadian company.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 104.86 points, or 0.76 percent, to 13,835.91. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)