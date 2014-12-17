FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA STOCKS-TSX jump led by 8 percent gain in energy stocks
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 17, 2014 / 5:30 PM / 3 years ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX jump led by 8 percent gain in energy stocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index extended its gains on Wednesday as resource stocks led the market sharply higher, bolstered in part by the $8.3 billion bid by Spain’s Repsol to buy Talisman Energy Inc.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 276.68 points, or 2 percent, to 14,138.20 around midday.

Eight of the index’s main groups were in positive territory, with energy stocks up 8 percent and materials, home to mining firms, up 2.9 percent. (Reporting by Solarina Ho)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.