CANADA STOCKS-TSX jump led by 8 percent gain in energy stocks

TORONTO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index extended its gains on Wednesday as resource stocks led the market sharply higher, bolstered in part by the $8.3 billion bid by Spain’s Repsol to buy Talisman Energy Inc.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 276.68 points, or 2 percent, to 14,138.20 around midday.

Eight of the index’s main groups were in positive territory, with energy stocks up 8 percent and materials, home to mining firms, up 2.9 percent. (Reporting by Solarina Ho)