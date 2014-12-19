FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as energy gains offset drag from BlackBerry
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 19, 2014 / 4:00 PM / 3 years ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as energy gains offset drag from BlackBerry

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TORONTO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose for a fourth straight session on Friday as a jump in energy shares on a rebound in oil prices offset the drag from a fall in BlackBerry Ltd after the struggling smartphone maker reported quarterly results.

Brent crude oil rose above $60 a barrel, rallying from near a 5-1/2-year low as investors squared books ahead of the year-end holidays after six months of falling prices.

That helped lift shares of oil companies such as Cenovus Energy Inc , up 2.6 percent at C$23.35, and Canadian Natural Resources, which rose 0.8 percent to C$35.29.

“This may be the start of the end-of-year rally that we were expecting a little bit earlier in the month,” said Bryden Teich, an associate at Avenue Investment Management.

“We’ve seen a bounce back in the last couple of days with oil holding at these levels.”

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 80.16 points, or 0.56 percent, to 14,426.91.

BlackBerry Ltd shares fell 5.9 percent to C$10.98 after it reported a bigger-than-expected drop in third-quarter revenue, even as it eked out a small adjusted profit.

$1=$1.16 Canadian Reporting by Alastair Sharp and Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Peter Galloway

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.