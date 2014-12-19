FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA STOCKS-Energy powers TSX to biggest weekly gain since 2011
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 19, 2014 / 9:45 PM / 3 years ago

CANADA STOCKS-Energy powers TSX to biggest weekly gain since 2011

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TORONTO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose for a fourth straight session on Friday and posted its biggest weekly gain in three years, powered by a rally in energy stocks as the price of oil extended its rebound from multiyear lows.

Oil prices jumped more than 5 percent on Friday for the second time in a week as short-covering alleviated pressure in a market dominated by sellers for the past six months, and lighter-than-usual pre-holiday volume exaggerated oil’s move higher.

That helped lift shares of energy-related companies such as Canadian Natural Resources, which rose 4.7 percent to C$36.63, and Enbridge Inc, up 2.6 percent at C$57.55.

“It’s been a stunning week. I can’t remember the last time when we had a week that had such strong momentum on the upside,” said Elvis Picardo, strategist and vice president of research at Global Securities in Vancouver.

“We’re seeing a lot of money coming into the beaten down energy sector. Again the question is whether this whole thing is going to last. Certainly crude oil seems to be in for a period of volatility over the next few months.”

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed up 121.51 points, or 0.85 percent, at 14,468.26.

It was up nearly 5.4 percent on the week, the biggest five-day gain since late 2011.

“This may be the start of the end-of-year rally that we were expecting a little bit earlier in the month,” said Bryden Teich, an associate at Avenue Investment Management.

The rally in energy shares offset a modest drag from BlackBerry Ltd after the smartphone maker released quarterly results. Its shares fell 1 percent to C$11.55 after it reported a bigger-than-expected revenue drop.

$1=$1.16 Canadian Reporting by Solarina Ho, Alastair Sharp and Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Peter Galloway

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.