FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA STOCKS-TSX declines as oil prices hit by Goldman forecast
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 12, 2015 / 9:56 PM / 3 years ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX declines as oil prices hit by Goldman forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* TSX down 119.91 points, or 0.83 percent, at 14,265.01

* Five of 10 main index sectors decline

* Gold-mining shares climb with bullion price

By John Tilak

TORONTO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index dropped on Monday after an oil outlook cut by Goldman Sachs sent the commodity’s prices and energy shares sharply lower.

Oil prices, which have been pressured by concerns about excess supply, tumbled more than 5 percent and reached their lowest level since early 2009.

The benchmark TSX neared its weakest level in nearly four weeks, with five of the 10 major sectors on the index trading in the red. Shares in the energy sector are down about 41 percent since last June.

“There’s no let-up in the selloff. The selling has been relentless,” said Elvis Picardo, strategist and vice president of research at Global Securities in Vancouver.

“There is a growing view that perhaps investors are underestimating the impact of the crude oil collapse on the Canadian economy,” he added.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index settled 119.91 points lower, falling 0.83 percent, to 14,265.01.

Shares of energy producers gave back 4.6 percent, with Canadian Natural Resources Ltd shedding 4.1 percent to C$31.81 and Suncor Energy Inc losing 3.6 percent to C$34.32.

Financials, the index’s most heavily-weighted sector, fell 0.9 percent. Toronto Dominion Bank declined 1 percent to C$52.09 and Bank of Montreal was down 1 percent at C$77.52.

The gold-mining sector jumped with the price of bullion. Goldcorp Inc advanced 4.4 percent to C$25.72.

In corporate news, Linamar Corp will add up to 1,200 jobs at a facility in Guelph, Ontario, with 10 percent of the new investment paid by the Canadian government, the government said. Shares of the autoparts maker edged up 0.3 percent, to C$69. (Editing by Meredith Mazzilli, G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.