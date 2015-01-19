FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA STOCKS-TSX steady as energy shares drop, other sectors gain
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 19, 2015 / 10:10 PM / 3 years ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX steady as energy shares drop, other sectors gain

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* TSX up 3.09 points, or 0.02 percent, at 14,312.50

* Nine of 10 main index sectors advance

* Canadian Natural, Suncor drive weakness in energy sector

By John Tilak and Solarina Ho

TORONTO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index was little changed on Monday as a decline in oil and gas stocks, fueled by lower crude prices, offset gains in other sectors.

The plunge in oil prices over the past six months, triggered by worries about excess supply, has been the biggest drag on both energy shares and Canada’s benchmark equities index. The TSX is down about 2.5 percent this year.

Oil prices dropped below the $50 mark on Monday on concerns about China’s economic growth, and they have lost about 55 percent of their value since June.

The Chinese premier said the country’s economy faces significant downward pressure this year. Investors were also awaiting China’s fourth-quarter gross domestic product report, due on Tuesday.

“The market is poised at an inflection point. The question is, is there some value here?” said Elvis Picardo, strategist and vice president of research at Global Securities in Vancouver.

He said he has been advising clients to selectively buy quality energy stocks but avoid speculative bets.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 3.09 points, or 0.02 percent, at 14,312.50. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.

Shares of energy producers dropped 1.6 percent. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd shed 3.1 percent to C$34.41, and Suncor Energy Inc lost 1.3 percent to C$35.55.

Financials, the index’s most heavily weighted sector, climbed, with Toronto-Dominion Bank advancing 0.7 percent to C$50.54 and Royal Bank of Canada gaining 0.4 percent to C$75.80. (Editing by Peter Galloway and Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.