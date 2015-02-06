CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as U.S. rate hike fears hit gold shares

* TSX down 41 points, or 0.27 percent, at 15,083.92

* Six of the 10 main index sectors advance

* Suncor, Penn West lifted by higher oil prices

By John Tilak

TORONTO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Friday as strong U.S. jobs data increased investor worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates, sending the bullion price and shares of gold miners sharply lower.

Data showed U.S. job growth climbed in January and wages rebounded strongly, raising expectations the Fed will increase interest rates sooner than later.

The benchmark Canadian index recorded a weekly gain of 2.8 percent. It is up 3.1 percent so far this year.

“The expectation is that the Fed will hike interest rates in the next few months but future moves may not be that aggressive,” said Elvis Picardo, strategist and vice president of research at Global Securities in Vancouver.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed down 41 points, or 0.27 percent, at 15,083.92. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.

The gold-mining sector gave back 4.8 percent, with the bullion price losing 2.2 percent on fears that higher rates would make investing in gold less attractive.

Goldcorp Inc tumbled 6 percent to C$28.64, and Barrick Gold Corp fell 4.9 percent to C$15.44.

Banks and other financial stocks made gains, rising 1 percent. Royal Bank of Canada added 0.9 percent to C$76.07, and insurer Manulife Financial Corp was up 1.9 percent at C$21.77.

Shares of oil producers climbed 0.7 percent, supported by strength in crude prices. Suncor Energy Inc gained 0.5 percent to C$38.74, and Penn West Petroleum jumped 8 percent to C$2.98.