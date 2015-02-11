CANADA STOCKS-TSX steady as market awaits word on Greek talks

* TSX up 9.70 points, or 0.06 percent, at 15,122.22

* Six of the 10 main index sectors advance

* Suncor, Canadian Natural follow oil prices lower

* Air Canada tumbles after earnings report

By John Tilak

TORONTO, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index was little changed on Wednesday as the market braced for the outcome of a euro zone finance ministers meeting where a debt deal for Greece will be discussed, while oil company shares dropped as crude prices were again pressured.

The meeting between Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis and his euro zone peers comes after the country’s new leftist-led government won a parliamentary confidence vote on its refusal to extend an international bailout.

The benchmark TSX is up about 3.1 percent or so far this month, strengthening after sluggish start this year.

“You need more confidence out there. The greater the confidence, the more investors are going to dip into the waters,” said Irwin Michael, portfolio manager at ABC Funds.

“We want to see a little more stability in the marketplace,” he added. “We know that there is some value out there. The question is, who is going to step forward and buy?”

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 9.70 points, or 0.06 percent, at 15,122.22. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.

Financials, the index’s most heavily weighted sector, gained 0.5 percent. Bank of Nova Scotia added 0.9 percent to C$66.07, and Toronto-Dominion Bank advanced 0.7 percent to C$54.96.

Among shares of oil producers, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd lost 1.4 percent to C$38.11 and Suncor Energy Inc gave back 0.4 percent to C$38.26.

Investors also digested some earnings reports. Thomson Reuters Corp forecast revenue to grow in 2015 after sales of financial products outpaced cancellations for the first time in six years in 2014. But the stock still dropped 2.9 percent to C$48.32.

Air Canada tumbled 10 percent to C$11.90 after the airline reported a bigger quarterly loss.