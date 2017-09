TORONTO, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index ended lower on Thursday, with miner Goldcorp Inc weighing after writing down the value of a new mine in Argentina and SNC-Lavalin Group Inc falling after police laid corruption charges against the engineering company.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended down 32.42 points, or 0.21 percent, at 15,180.33. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)