FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA STOCKS-TSX drops as U.S. jobs data sparks rate hike fears
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 6, 2015 / 9:37 PM / 3 years ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX drops as U.S. jobs data sparks rate hike fears

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* TSX down 150.61 points, or 1 percent, at 14,952.50

* Nine of 10 main index sectors advance

* Gold miners slump 6.4 percent

By John Tilak

TORONTO, March 6 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index dropped to its lowest in more than a month on Friday as a bullish U.S. jobs report raised fears that the Federal Reserve could increase interest rates sooner than expected.

The upbeat data, coupled with a stronger U.S. dollar, helped send the bullion price tumbling. Shares of gold miners dived.

The U.S. data showed a pickup in the pace of employment growth in February and a drop in the jobless rate to a multi-year low.

“We’re seeing concerns about the timing of the inevitable rate hike of the Fed,” said Elvis Picardo, strategist and vice president of research at Global Securities.

“Our fundamental thesis that the TSX will have a down year still stands,” he added.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed down 150.61 points, or 1 percent, at 14,952.50. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.

The financial sector, which has been hit by worries about a slowing Canadian economy, climbed 0.2 percent after declines in the previous three sessions. Toronto-Dominion Bank added 0.3 percent to C$54.30, and Royal Bank of Canada edged higher to C$77.16.

The gold-mining sector shed 6.4 percent, with the price of safe-haven bullion dropping 2.6 percent. Goldcorp Inc fell 7.2 percent to C$24.02, and Barrick Gold Corp was down 6.4 percent at C$14.26.

$1=$1.26 Canadian Editing by Peter Galloway and David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.