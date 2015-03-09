FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX closes at five-week low as energy, BlackBerry slump
March 9, 2015

CANADA STOCKS-TSX closes at five-week low as energy, BlackBerry slump

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* TSX down 98.01 points, or 0.66 percent, at 14,854.49

* Six of 10 main index sectors decline

* BlackBerry drops more than 7 pct after Goldman downgrade

By John Tilak

TORONTO, March 9 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index hit its lowest level in five weeks on Monday, as energy shares fell with weaker Brent oil prices and smartphone maker BlackBerry Ltd dropped after a downgrade by Goldman Sachs.

BlackBerry shed 7.4 percent to end at C$12.44, and the energy sector dropped 2.4 percent on continued weakness in crude prices on concerns about oversupply.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index settled down 98.01 points, or 0.66 percent, at 14,854.49, its weakest level since Feb. 2. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.

Monday’s decline in Canadian stocks followed a selloff on Friday, when a robust U.S. jobs report stoked concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve might raise interest rates sooner than expected.

“The market is going through a pause. It’s likely that oil could go lower one level from here,” said Douglas Davis, vice chairman at Davis-Rea.

He added, however, that he was positive on the energy sector over the long term.

Among shares of energy producers, Suncor Energy Inc fell 2.6 percent to C$35.95, and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd dipped 2.2 percent to C$36.66.

Materials stocks, which include the mining sector, fell 1.5 percent.

Barrick Gold Corp shed 4.7 percent to end at C$13.59. The price of gold traded near the three-month low it hit on Friday after the U.S. jobs data.

$1=$1.26 Canadian Additional reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson, editing by G Crosse

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
