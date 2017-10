TORONTO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Toronto’s main stock index was slightly higher on Friday morning, edging toward a six-month high, as crude prices rose on Iran jitters and as expectations rose that the European Central Bank would increase liquidity in the struggling euro zone banking sector.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 9.86 points, or 0.1 percent, at 12,741.14 shortly after the open.