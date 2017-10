TORONTO, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Toronto’s main stock index opened slightly higher on Wednesday, supported by upbeat U.S. growth data and after European banks gobbled up more than a half trillion euros of cheap loans as part of an effort to stabilize the euro zone’s financial system.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index climbed 9.30 points, or 0.07 percent, at 12,749.77 at the open.