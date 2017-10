TORONTO, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Toronto’s main stock index fell on Wednesday with materials shares hit as gold prices weakened after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke failed to provide hints of further monetary stimulus, which sent the U.S. dollar sharply higher.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 96.46 points, or 0.76 percent, at 12,644.01.