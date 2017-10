TORONTO, March 12 (Reuters) - Toronto’s resource-heavy main stock index fell for the first time in four sessions on Monday as Chinese economic data that fueled growth worries weighed on oil and metals prices, pressuring the market’s key mining and energy sectors.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed 75.61 points, or 0.6 percent, lower at 12,428.01.