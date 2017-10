TORONTO, March 14 (Reuters) - Toronto’s main stock index ended lower on Wednesday as gold miners fell along with bullion prices as the precious metal shed its safe-haven luster after the U.S. Federal Reserve offered no hints that it would ease monetary policy further.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 159.79 points, or 1.3 percent, at 12,377.90.