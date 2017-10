TORONTO, March 26 (Reuters) - Toronto’s main stock index rose along with global equity markets on Monday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke made comments that signaled the U.S. central bank will keep a supportive monetary policy stance.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 109.13 point, or 0.88 percent, at 12,574.79.