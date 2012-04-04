FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends down sharply as Fed, Europe weigh
April 4, 2012 / 8:16 PM / 6 years ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends down sharply as Fed, Europe weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

By Claire Sibonney	
    TORONTO, April 4 (Reuters) - Sinking commodity stocks led
Canadian equities to a near 12-week low on Wednesday, a day
after the U.S. central bank crushed hopes for more monetary
stimulus and as a weak Spanish bond auction signaled the effects
of earlier European funding operations may be waning. 	
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed down 145.02 points, or 1.18
percent, to 12,178.59. Earlier in the session, the index hit its
weakest level since Jan. 13.

