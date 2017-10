TORONTO, April 9 (Reuters) - Toronto's main stock index hit its lowest level in more than three months on Monday following much weaker-than-expected U.S. non-farm payroll data on Friday, an equity market holiday, though rallying gold miners helped cushion the fall. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended down 84.61 points, or 0.7 percent, at 12,018.50.