TORONTO, April 24 (Reuters) - Toronto's main stock index climbed at the open on Tuesday, taking its cue from steady European shares and the euro after government debt auctions there saw good demand, but investors remained cautious about the financial stability of the euro zone. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index edged up 2.68 points, or 0.02 percent, to 11,991.63, and extended gains further.