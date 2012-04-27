CANADA STOCKS-TSX wavers as U.S. data, Europe fears weigh

* TSX up 6.73 points at 12,152.58 * Materials offset weakness in energy, financials By Claire Sibonney TORONTO, April 27 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index wavered on Friday after hitting its highest level in a week, as confidence over some solid North American earnings was tempered by weaker-than-expected U.S. growth data and persistent worries about the health of the European economy. Materials were stronger, up 0.4 percent, as the other two weighty sectors, energy and financials, traded flat. Gold miner Agnico Eagle was one of the most influential stocks, soaring 8 percent to C$38.13 after reporting a 73 percent increase in its quarterly profit late on Thursday, driven largely by gains in the price of bullion. "The golds are a little bit better ... Agnico Eagle had pretty good numbers. Goldcorp numbers yesterday were a little weak but I think there's some bottom fishing coming into these names here," said Bruce Latimer, trader at Dundee Securities. Goldcorp was up 0.1 percent at C$38.10. Other key gainers included Cenovus Energy, which rose 1.8 percent to C$34.60, while Barrick Gold advanced 1 percent to C$39.72. "Whether you're a producer or a developer or an explorer, they've all been pretty weak the last few weeks, so they're trying to find a bottom and it looks like some money is coming into them," added Latimer. At 10:30 a.m., (1430 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 6.73 points, or 0.06 percent, at 12,152.58. Potash Corp fell 1.7 percent to C$41.52, while Suncor Energy lost 0.5 percent to C$31.33. Wall Street's rally also stalled, despite strong earnings from Amazon.com Inc and Ford Motor Co, as market gains were limited after U.S. economic growth cooled more than forecast in the first quarter. Meanwhile, fears over the health of the European economy kept nagging investors after a downgrade of Spain's sovereign debt, though a smooth Italian bond auction helped to balance sentiment. Imax Corp sank 6 percent to C$22.75 after the giant movie screen maker's quarterly net profit missed estimates.