TORONTO, July 3 (Reuters) - Canadian stocks enjoyed their biggest single-day gain this year on Tuesday, as mining and energy shares soared amid hopes that the world's major central banks will act to bolster the world economy from the euro zone debt crisis. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially finished up 252.39 points, or 2.2 percent, at 11,848.95. It was its best percentage gain since Nov. 30.